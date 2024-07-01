Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 502,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,264. The company has a market cap of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,469,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 924,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

