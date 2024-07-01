Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. 2,235,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

