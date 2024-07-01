Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 407,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,803. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.