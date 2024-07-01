Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,289. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

