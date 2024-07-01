Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 142 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586,500 shares of company stock worth $1,102,006,954. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

