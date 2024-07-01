Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,627,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,763,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

