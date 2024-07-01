Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,956,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,689,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,995,000 after buying an additional 624,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,822,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,719,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

