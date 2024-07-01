Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.27. The stock had a trading volume of 192,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

