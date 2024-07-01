Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 8,489,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.