Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after buying an additional 1,642,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

