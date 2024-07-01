Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 30 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,033.49. 722,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,114. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $964.40 and a 200-day moving average of $909.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

