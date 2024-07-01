Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.50. 2,092,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

