Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 636 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.37. 5,194,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

