Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,153. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

