Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
