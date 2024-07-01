Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

