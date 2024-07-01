Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,277,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,561. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

