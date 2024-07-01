Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.55.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $12.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.77. 1,456,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

