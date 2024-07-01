Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s makes up 4.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 5,377.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DDS stock traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $428.22. The stock had a trading volume of 138,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,960. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard's ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard's had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dillard's, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

