HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 248.1% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,503.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.05. 3,181,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,163. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

