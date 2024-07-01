HFG Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,770,000 after buying an additional 55,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,899. The company has a market capitalization of $653.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

