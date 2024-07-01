HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.