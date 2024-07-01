HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 88 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,918. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

