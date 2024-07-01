HFG Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,858,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $119.44. 54,865 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

