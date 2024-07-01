HI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $126,999.38 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $126,999.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048317 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,692.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

