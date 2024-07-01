Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 4.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.19. 1,504,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.40. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

