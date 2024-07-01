Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 654,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 2.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,765,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,857,980. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

