Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.50

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $229.64, with a volume of 34951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.18.
Hitachi Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hitachi
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.