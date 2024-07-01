Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.50

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $229.64, with a volume of 34951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.18.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

