HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.21. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

