HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,233. The stock has a market cap of $521.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

