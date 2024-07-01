Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,594 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SMH traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,188. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.22.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.