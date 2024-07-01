Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $157,276.15 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of HOV opened at $141.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
