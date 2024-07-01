Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $157,276.15 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HOV opened at $141.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

