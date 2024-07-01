Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,961.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 394,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.47. 1,032,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.