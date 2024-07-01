Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 834 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,757,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.30. 356,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,902. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.