IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.24.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

