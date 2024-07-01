ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.75.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

