Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 1.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

BATS PJUL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,077 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

