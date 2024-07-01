Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Buys £5,089.28 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,456.02).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.11. The company has a market cap of £418.79 million, a P/E ratio of 525.93 and a beta of 0.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.89 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.62).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.