Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases 1,003 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,132.77).

Aviva Stock Up 0.0 %

LON AV traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 476.60 ($6.05). The company had a trading volume of 6,425,998 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,288.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.81. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 501.40 ($6.36).

Get Aviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.