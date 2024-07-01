Insider Buying: CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Acquires $16,100.00 in Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CalciMedica Trading Up 25.7 %

CalciMedica stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalciMedica by 10.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

