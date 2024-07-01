Insider Buying: Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Purchases C$77,500.00 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Ari B. Sussman bought 25,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

Collective Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Collective Mining stock opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$216.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.