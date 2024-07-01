Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $9,840,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.78, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
