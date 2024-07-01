Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$224,800.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of CGY stock opened at C$56.25 on Monday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.67.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.