Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$224,800.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$56.25 on Monday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.67.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

