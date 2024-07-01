Insider Selling: Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Sells A$711,403.07 in Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Igor Griendt sold 376,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total value of A$711,403.07 ($474,268.71).
Catapult Group International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11.
Catapult Group International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catapult Group International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Catapult Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catapult Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.