Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 490,275 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,019,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,520,831 shares in the company, valued at $455,345,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,960,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

