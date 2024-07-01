Insider Selling: Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) CAO Sells $2,903,100.00 in Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $2,903,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,687.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corpay Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $266.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.09. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

