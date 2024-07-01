Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells $62,760.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Forestar Group Stock Up 1.4 %
FOR stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
