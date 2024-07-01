Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 16,277 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,650. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,661,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

