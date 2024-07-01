Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.