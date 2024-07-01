Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $119,796.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $119,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 389,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,529.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $49,907.55.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75.

On Monday, April 1st, Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $57,296.64.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Raymond James lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.