Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 2,018 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $1,619,059.10.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Salesforce stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.14. 5,870,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $248.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.47.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.